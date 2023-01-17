American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.02. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,530. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.