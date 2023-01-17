Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Raised to C$0.95

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.66.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

