Analysts Set Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Target Price at GBX 311.63

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 311.63 ($3.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Haleon to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 289 ($3.53) to GBX 360 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 368 ($4.49) to GBX 353 ($4.31) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.66) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at GBX 324 ($3.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.46. The firm has a market cap of £29.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,025.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.12).

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.