Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Target Price at GBX 230

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($2.81).

LMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.87) to GBX 205 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 185 ($2.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.75) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.33), for a total value of £573,000 ($699,206.83).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 192.30 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.31. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 280.40 ($3.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

