Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

1/13/2023 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

1/10/2023 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/6/2023 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2022 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2022 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2022 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CWST stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.88. 2,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $453,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

