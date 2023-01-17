Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. 1,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Andritz from €61.00 ($66.30) to €63.00 ($68.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Andritz Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

