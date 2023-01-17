Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $229.42 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $229.42 million and approximately $58.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02309644 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $52,692,990.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

