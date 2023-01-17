AON (NYSE:AON) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AON. TheStreet raised AON from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.89.

AON stock opened at $317.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.04. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of AON by 128.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

