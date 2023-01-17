ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$22.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 target price on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARX. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.23.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at C$16.39 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.