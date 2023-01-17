ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MT. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.48) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($40.22) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 107,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

