Arena Investors LP Buys New Stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 972,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Arena Investors LP owned 9.08% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Danny Meeks purchased 26,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $27,222.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,527.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ GWAV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

