Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Boosted by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 3.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.26% of Ares Capital worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 405,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,071,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after buying an additional 403,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 41,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

