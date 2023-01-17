Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ARDC stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

