Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 30449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARHS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.