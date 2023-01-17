Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 19, 2022, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 16 fast food concepts and catering operations.

