Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARKAY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arkema from €131.00 ($142.39) to €126.00 ($136.96) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($130.43) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($98.91) to €88.00 ($95.65) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Arkema from €100.00 ($108.70) to €98.00 ($106.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($86.96) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Arkema Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $99.93 on Friday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $151.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

