ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 75.5% in December

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 63,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,599. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.