ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 850 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.37) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.37) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.63) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.64) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.36 ($11.49).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 783.50 ($9.56) on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a one year high of GBX 2,415.89 ($29.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £783.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2,527.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 610.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 710.73.

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,526.36). In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,561.93). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,526.36).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

