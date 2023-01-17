ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,170 ($14.28) to GBX 1,000 ($12.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASOS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.08) to GBX 1,180 ($14.40) in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $988.33.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

