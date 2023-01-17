Astar Price Hits $0.0437 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $67.86 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

