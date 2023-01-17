Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.40. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 2,839 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,047.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

