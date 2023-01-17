Audius Achieves Market Cap of $172.26 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $172.26 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

