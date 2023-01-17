Augur (REP) Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Augur has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $61.07 million and $5.03 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $5.55 or 0.00026137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00430463 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.84 or 0.30215329 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00759460 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
