Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $239.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average is $200.35. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.