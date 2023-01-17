Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.92.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Read More

