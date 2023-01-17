Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Increased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. First National Trust Co increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 59,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

