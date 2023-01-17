AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $9.75 on Tuesday, reaching $2,378.63. 1,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,151. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,455.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2,306.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,578.81.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.