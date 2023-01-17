Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 777,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $711,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

