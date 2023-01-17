Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %
Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 777,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $23.57.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.