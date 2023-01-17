BakeryToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BAKE is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

