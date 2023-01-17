Bancor Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $65.72 million and $4.37 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00041799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 160,776,824 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 160,819,178.38878992. The last known price of Bancor is 0.40687182 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $4,601,453.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.