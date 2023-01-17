Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 100,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 804,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 226,507 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

BAC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,846,182. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

