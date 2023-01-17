Barclays Increases Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target to €32.00

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €26.00 ($28.26) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTWRF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

