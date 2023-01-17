Barclays Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $192.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.38.

LNG stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

