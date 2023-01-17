Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.24. 17,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.