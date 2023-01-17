Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Sunoco makes up approximately 2.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,337. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

