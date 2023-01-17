Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. 87,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,273. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

