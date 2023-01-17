Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($62.39) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €53.00 ($57.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($75.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.85. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.