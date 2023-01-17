Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVEM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,567. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.