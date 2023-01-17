Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $194.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,013. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.87 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.