Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Buys 306,581 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,581 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 5.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $587,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AVEM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,567. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

