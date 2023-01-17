Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.49. 135,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

