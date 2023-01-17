Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,621,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

