Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0425 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $170.96 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.47 or 0.07431525 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00084286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.