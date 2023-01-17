Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $170.63 million and $2.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

