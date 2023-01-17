BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.07

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 313321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.