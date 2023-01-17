Biconomy (BICO) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $90.89 million and $4.59 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,782,154 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

