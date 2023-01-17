Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $727.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $727.00 and last traded at $727.00, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $726.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $690.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $109.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.03 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

