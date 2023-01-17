Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s FY2027 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $7.44 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.85.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

