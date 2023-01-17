BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 8.4%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 354,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 851,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
BiomX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BiomX
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
