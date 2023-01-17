Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.75 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.00. 952,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

